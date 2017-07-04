Arcadia holds 23rd annual Independence Day parade
People in one Arcadia community kicked off Independence Day with a parade. They've been doing this for 23 years - it's festive and has a small town feel.
Arcadia holds 5th annual 4th of July parade
The Fourth of July in Arcadia is one of the most patriotic places to be this Independence Day.
Arcadia HS administration error causes three tennis stars to miss state tournament
Three tennis stars from Aracadia High School are left out of this year's state tournament after the staff missed the deadline to register for the tournament with AIA. Fox 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.