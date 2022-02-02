Expand / Collapse search
Woman hit by car that ran red light in Phoenix: police

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 12:29PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Woman in critical condition after being struck by car in Phoenix

Police say a car ran a red light near 56th Street and Camelback Road, hitting a woman crossing the street.

PHOENIX - A woman is in extremely critical condition after she was hit by a car while crossing the street near a Phoenix intersection, police said on Feb. 2.

The crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. near 56th Street and Camelback Road, said Sgt. Andy Williams with Phoenix Police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene after the collision.

"Preliminary information indicates the driver of the Hyundai failed to stop for a red traffic signal light," Sgt. Williams said. 

The roadway is restricted due to the investigation.

