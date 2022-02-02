Woman hit by car that ran red light in Phoenix: police

A woman is in extremely critical condition after she was hit by a car while crossing the street near a Phoenix intersection, police said on Feb. 2.

The crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. near 56th Street and Camelback Road, said Sgt. Andy Williams with Phoenix Police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene after the collision.

"Preliminary information indicates the driver of the Hyundai failed to stop for a red traffic signal light," Sgt. Williams said.

The roadway is restricted due to the investigation.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.