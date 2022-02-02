Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
8
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Wind Advisory
from WED 8:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Central La Paz, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 8:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Man, teen accused of robbing students at El Mirage bus stops

By Associated Press and Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
FILE - Police lights are shown in a close up image. (Credit: FOX TV Stations) article

FILE - Police lights are shown in a close up image. (Credit: FOX TV Stations)

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - An 18-year-old man and a teenage boy have been arrested in robberies of students at bus stops in the Dysart Unified School District, according to El Mirage Police.

They said two armed robberies occurred less than a mile apart near Dysart and Waddell Roads on the morning of Jan. 31.

No students were injured in either robbery and police said it’s unclear how much money was taken from the students.

Police said they located the suspects in a vehicle that has been reported stolen from Goodyear.

"While officers were responding to these calls, they were informed of a possible robbery at a Circle K in Surprise, potentially involving the same suspects," police said in a Facebook post. "Numerous other crimes in several jurisdictions are being reviewed as possibly being related to the same suspects."

The two suspects are facing at least two counts each of aggravated assault and armed robbery, according to authorities.

The name of the man wasn’t immediately released by police while the teen’s name was being withheld because he’s a juvenile.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.