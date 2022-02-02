Suspect wanted for robbing mail carrier at gunpoint in Scottsdale; $50K reward offered
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The U.S. Postal Service is asking for the public's help to find a man accused of robbing a postal worker at gunpoint in Scottsdale.
Investigators say the armed robbery happened at around 3 p.m. on Jan. 27 near 68th Street and Exeter Boulevard, and a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
The suspect is described as a 6' Black man with light complexion and a tall, lanky build. He is believed to be in his mid 20s and reportedly drove a newer model dark-colored Chevy Camaro.
"The suspect was armed with a handgun at the time of the incident and should be considered armed and dangerous," the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.
