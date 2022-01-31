Officer seen hitting girl multiple times on video – Phoenix Police Department investigating

Phoenix Police are investigating an incident caught on camera stemming from a stolen car investigation showing an officer punching a girl several times on Jan. 31.

The girl's family says she's just 13 years old. The video shows an officer hitting a girl several times, as the person who records the video yells "she is a minor!"

This incident reportedly happened around 4:30 p.m. at an apartment complex near 61st Avenue and McDowell Road.

"This was a call of an occupied stolen vehicle with several people inside of it, including the minor female in the video. At least two people, including that minor female, were arrested for charges including aggravated assault on a police officer," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus.

Police say they will be reviewing the body cam video on Feb. 1.

No further information is available.

