Man, woman found shot to death in Mesa; suspect sought
MESA, Ariz. - Police are asking for the public's help in helping to identify a suspect in connection to a double murder in Mesa.
According to Det. Brandi George with the Mesa Police Department, 32-year-old Mottio Paschal and 24-year-old Makinley Charnoski were found shot to death at a home near Alma School Road and Main Street during the early-morning hours of Jan. 28.
No further details were released.
If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
