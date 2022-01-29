3 arrested in Avondale drug bust after 35K fentanyl pills, $300K in cash seized

Avondale police have arrested three people suspected of distributing fentanyl pills across the west Valley.

Detectives served search warrants at multiple homes in Phoenix on Jan. 27 after starting a narcotics investigation back in December 2021, officials said.

Nearly 35,000 fentanyl pills, $300,000 in cash, and a number of vehicles and guns were seized during the investigation, according to Avondale Police.

Officers arrested Aaron Camacho, Samantha Perry and Jose Arvayo for allegedly distributing the pills. They were booked into Maricopa County Jail and face multiple charges.

Authorities did disclose any other details regarding the investigation.

Jose Arvayo, Aaron Camacho and Samantha Perry were arrested. Thousands of fentanyl pills, cash and multiple guns were seized in the investigation.

More crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.