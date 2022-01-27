Border Patrol agent reportedly assaulted near Naco, FBI investigating

The FBI reportedly is investigating the assault of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona.

Tucson TV station KOLD said the assault occurred on Jan. 26 near Naco, which is along Arizona’s border with Mexico.

The FBI told KOLD that no other information was being released at this time, including the condition of the agent.

Neither the Border Patrol nor the Tucson office of the FBI immediately returned calls Wednesday night from The Associated Press seeking details of the assault.

TOPSHOT - This photo shows a US Border Patrol patch on a border agent's uniform in McAllen, Texas, on January 15, 2019. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

