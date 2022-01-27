Expand / Collapse search
Border Patrol agent reportedly assaulted near Naco, FBI investigating

By Associated Press
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

FBI investigating assault on Border Patrol agent near Naco

TUCSON, Ariz. - The FBI reportedly is investigating the assault of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona.

Tucson TV station KOLD said the assault occurred on Jan. 26 near Naco, which is along Arizona’s border with Mexico.

The FBI told KOLD that no other information was being released at this time, including the condition of the agent.

Neither the Border Patrol nor the Tucson office of the FBI immediately returned calls Wednesday night from The Associated Press seeking details of the assault.

GettyImages-1083178844

TOPSHOT - This photo shows a US Border Patrol patch on a border agent's uniform in McAllen, Texas, on January 15, 2019. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

