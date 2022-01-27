Border Patrol agent reportedly assaulted near Naco, FBI investigating
TUCSON, Ariz. - The FBI reportedly is investigating the assault of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona.
Tucson TV station KOLD said the assault occurred on Jan. 26 near Naco, which is along Arizona’s border with Mexico.
The FBI told KOLD that no other information was being released at this time, including the condition of the agent.
Neither the Border Patrol nor the Tucson office of the FBI immediately returned calls Wednesday night from The Associated Press seeking details of the assault.
TOPSHOT - This photo shows a US Border Patrol patch on a border agent's uniform in McAllen, Texas, on January 15, 2019. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)
More Arizona crime news
- Parents of children killed in Tonto Basin floodwaters to be sentenced
- Man took $300 while robbing adult bookstore with shotgun in Lake Havasu City, sheriff's officials say
- Ex-Arizona prison head Charles Ryan drank tequila before standoff, according to police report
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement