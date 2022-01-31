Scottsdale juvenile death investigation: police say person has been placed in custody

Police say they are investigating the death of a juvenile on Jan. 31 at a hotel in Old Town Scottsdale.

The death investigation took place at an Extended Stay America hotel near Scottsdale Road and Goldwater Boulevard.

"The police and units have been here for hours now, pulling all this stuff out. It's just tragic," said Jordan Barclay, who lives in the area.

"When they talk about a juvenile being murdered in my backyard, that's horrific," said Peggy Hicklim, who lives in the area.

According to Scottsdale Police officials, The call for help came from the room where the juvenile was staying with his family.

"When we showed up, the victim, who ended up being a juvenile, which we're not releasing the age of the juvenile at this moment, was taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased," said Sgt. Kevin Quon with the Scottsdale Police Department.

Detectives have removed several items from inside the hotel room. Mattresses were marked as evidence, and taken away.

Police were still at the scene as of 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 31. Meanwhile, Scottsdale Police officials said someone has been placed in custody in connection with the incident.

On the afternoon of Jan. 31, a woman approached members of the media who gathered at the crime scene. The woman said she used to work the front desk at the hotel, and said she knew of the family.

The family, according to the woman, was a grandmother who lived in a room with two boys. The woman claims she called Child Protective Services on the family twice, and said she is now heartsick and heartbroken.

Police officials, meanwhile, say they have had contact with the family prior to the juvenile's death.

