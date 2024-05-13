I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor project begins

Crews began work on the new I-10 bridges over the Gila River on Monday.

This phase is just one part of the four-part I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor project.

It will feature additional lanes in both directions, widening the shoulders of the bridges and redesigning the approaches to the bridges on both ends.

Crews will work overnight building the new bridges right next to the existing ones.

Work for the entire project takes place now through 2028.

"The 26-mile stretch of Interstate 10 between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) in south Phoenix and State Route 387 near Casa Grande, also known as the Wild Horse Pass Corridor, is a major commuter route, a freight thoroughfare, and connects the Gila River Indian Community to vital services in Maricopa and Pinal Counties," ADOT explained on the project's website.

