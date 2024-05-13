Three people killed in northern Arizona crash; DUI suspect arrested by FBI

Three people were killed in a 2-car crash on SR 89 near Tuba City Sunday afternoon, Arizona DPS said.

The crash happened on May 12 just before 3:15 p.m. on southbound SR 89 at milepost 492.

"The pickup truck was traveling northbound when for an unknown reason, the vehicle went off right onto the shoulder, overcorrected to the left back onto the roadway into southbound traffic. The vehicle struck another vehicle in the southbound lane of travel," DPS said.

Three of the five people inside the victim vehicle were killed at the scene.

"The driver of the at-fault vehicle, a tribal member, was placed under arrest by the FBI following a DUI investigation for manslaughter," DPS said.

No names have been released in this case.

Map of the area where the crash happened: