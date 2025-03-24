James Eaves killed: Witness claims to have heard the gunshots

article

The Brief An unnamed witness claims to have heard the gunshots that killed James Eaves in Arcadia on March 21. The suspect, police say, is Christopher Eaves, James' younger brother. The brothers' parents say Christopher has a history of drug abuse and mental illness.



New information is coming out about the man accused of murdering his brother in an upscale Arcadia neighborhood on March 21.

What we know:

Police say Phoenix attorney James "Artie" Eaves, 51, was shot in the driveway of his home by his brother, Christopher Eaves, near 46th Street and Camelback Road at around 8 a.m.

Police say Christopher was hunting his brother down. They say he rammed his car into the garage to get into the home, and when that didn’t work, he broke the patio door.

He got inside the empty home, then he reportedly waited. When James walked into the driveway of his home, police say Christopher shot him.

Christopher's parents reportedly told police they believed he was suffering from mental illness. They also reportedly said that Christopher, who lived with them, nearly overdosed on meth and fentanyl two years ago.

Dig deeper:

"It's the state's belief that the defendant poses a risk to the community, as well as family in this case," a prosecutor said at a March 22 court appearance.

Police said on March 24, three days after James' death, that after searching Christopher's home, they found numerous guns belonging to him and more inside his white BMW SUV.

The same SUV they say he drove to his older brother James’ home the day of the murder.

What they're saying:

A witness said he was walking on 46th Street when he heard a single gunshot, followed by five more.

Then, 30 seconds later, the witness reportedly saw a bald man inside the SUV driving away while waiving at him. The witness was sure to get the plate number.

Police say Christopher also got caught on camera as James’ home had surveillance cameras.

Christopher then went back to his parents' house when they got the call he had been shot to death. He went back to the scene of the crime with his family, and police arrested him on the spot.

All the guns investigators reportedly found, the mental illness claims, and the murder in cold blood, have led investigators to believe he is a risk to the safety of the community.

What's next:

Christopher is in jail and is accused of first-degree murder and burglary. That’s where he will stay, unless he can come up with $1.5 million in cash.

Map of the area where the shooting happened:

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting hasn't been released.