Brother of Phoenix attorney James 'Artie' Eaves appears in court on murder charges

The Brief A prominent Phoenix attorney was allegedly shot and killed by his brother, who appeared in court the next day. James "Artie" Eaves was shot outside his home from the shadow of Camelback Mountain on March 21. His brother, Christopher, was reprimanded for speaking out of turn during his initial court appearance.



Phoenix attorney James Eaves was shot and killed outside his Arcadia home March 21.

Police say his younger brother, 49-year-old Christopher Arthur Eaves is the man responsible.

He made his first appearance in court March 22.

What happened in court?

What we know:

Christopher Eaves was very vocal in court. The judge told him this was not a debate: he was ordered no contact with the victim's family.

A complicated situation since the two were brothers.

"It's the state's belief that the defendant poses a risk to the community, as well as family in this case," prosecutors said to the judge who set bond for Eaves at $1.5 million.

Eaves, 49, is charged with the 1st degree murder of his brother, a prominent Phoenix attorney who spent time working for the Maricopa County Attorney's Office under Rachel Mitchell and Allister Adel.

The backstory:

Gunshots captured on the next-door neighbor's Nest camera erupted through the Arcadia neighborhood where police found 51-year-old James "Artie" Eaves shot to death outside of his home.

Artie most recently worked at Sanders and Parks Attorneys at Law, his photo still appears on the firm's website.

What they're saying:

"The defendant went over to the victim's house early yesterday morning and shot the victim, fired multiple shots. He returned to his house with his parents, and Phoenix Police found multiple, loaded weapons, in the defendant's car," prosecutors said.

Christopher Eaves returned to the scene of the crime with his family and Fox 10 cameras captured the younger brother being detained by officers and taken into custody.

What's next:

Following the judges' no-contact order, Christopher Eaves went against the judge in court Saturday, speaking out of turn.

"The next of kin of the victim, the mother and father. They're my mother and father. That is the address of my driver's license. And that is where I've lived for a very long time," Eaves said.

"This is not a debate. Mr. Johnson is speaking. You don't speak at the same time he is speaking. All right," the judge replied.

Christopher Eaves also argued about his Miranda rights in today's court proceedings.