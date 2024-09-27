Expand / Collapse search
Arizona high schools test out weapons detectors amid rise in school threats

By and
Updated  September 27, 2024 9:29pm MST
Education
FOX 10 Phoenix

High schools boost football security due to threats

Scottsdale Unified School District implemented weapon detectors for the Arcadia High School football game amid the recent rise in threats schools across the Valley have received. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas has more.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - School threats are escalating around the country, and it's happened at several Valley schools.

It's giving school districts a reason to be on high alert. 

At Arcadia High School, new security measures are in place for tonight's football game. 

Scottsdale Unified School District is ramping up security at football games too, by testing out weapons detectors. 

It's very simple to use: you walk right through and keep everything in your pockets. 

"It was kind of shocking to see at first but at the same time it did bring a sense of security," said one parent, Roman Romero.

Arcadia and Camelback High School football fans were greeted differently at Friday's game.

"Given the state of the world today, and the craziness that's going on, we've been asked by the school board and parents to evaluate new types of system for security," said Josh Friedman, Director of Safety & Security Scottsdale Unified School District.

Now, Scottsdale Unified is putting weapons detectors to the test. The security system is used at other Valley high schools and now more than ever enhanced security measures have become a necessity. 

"I guess whatever it takes to keep everyone safe is what we have to do, unfortunately," said Donna Mater, an Arcadia fan.

Parents are on board, especially after the non-credible school threats Arizona school districts have received within the last three weeks.

"I think it's a measure that needs to be taken. There are a lot of threats, although a lot of them are a hoax," said Romero.

The detectors will beep and turn red if it senses a knife or gun as someone walks through. 

It provides an added measure to make sure students and fans are safe at games.

"So far tonight, they've been working really well. The nice thing about these is they literally only detect weapons. So, we have it set where nobody has to empty their pockets," Friedman said. 

The school district is testing out several security measures and hasn't made a final decision on which ones they will use moving forward.