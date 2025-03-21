Police investigating deadly shooting in Phoenix neighborhood

article

The Brief Police are investigating a shooting in Phoenix. The shooting happened near 44th Street and Camelback Road. Few details are available at this time.



Phoenix Police are at the scene of a deadly shooting on the morning of March 21.

What we know:

Per a brief statement, the incident happened in a residential neighborhood near 44th Street and Camelback Road. Officers responded to the area at around 8:00 a.m. for a shots fired call.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult male who has died on scene," read a portion of the brief statement.

We have learned that one person has been detained in connection with the incident.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the identity of the man who died. However, neighbors did tell us the victim is a well-known Phoenix area medical malpractice attorney.

Officials have also not confirmed the detained person's identity. The relationship between the detained person and the victim is also unknown at this time.

What's next:

Police say officers are working to ensure that homes in the area are safe.

"Once this process is complete, the area will continue to be shut down as the scene investigation will begin," read a portion of the statement.

Area where the shooting happened