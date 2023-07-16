Expand / Collapse search
Beating the heatwave: Kids practice at AZ Ice Arcadia

By
Published 
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - It may be triple digits outside, but in here you'll need a sweatshirt.

"I feel like it's just go, go, go," said 10-year-old Marshall.

Marshall plays hockey year-round, but it's especially nice to hit the rink during the warm summer months.

"When I got out of my car it was really, really hot, I couldn't bear it, so I came in here and the ice rink just cools me down," he said.

He and his little brother, Lincoln, play with the Titans, a travel team practicing out of AZ Ice Arcadia.

Their dad is also beating the heat, watching his kids nearly every day of the week.

"I mean, it's a great thing to do year-round to be able to get out of the heat and be able to relax inside, not to be sweating bullets outside," Cole Rice said. "When we're here, I just get to sit here, relax and watch them, enjoy being a dad."

Kids practice at AZ Ice Arcadia

Other kids are just starting up with the intro programs this summer.

So if you've never skated, we have programs for that, we have sticks, skates helmets. It's all coach run," said Rice.

If one thing's for sure, these kids are tired when they're done.

"They're not just running around, they're skating around, having to use their hand-eye coordination, and every time we go home, they lie on the couch for at least an hour," Rice said.

At the end of the day, they not only used up some of that summer energy, but they learned something too.

"Our goal is to make you better to succeed in hockey and hopefully go your furthest if you really want to play," Marshall said. "I love hockey and really that's it."

Location of AZ Ice Arcadia: