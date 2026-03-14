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Off-duty Phoenix police officer seriously injured in fight with alleged shoplifting suspect

By
Published  March 14, 2026 3:14pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A Phoenix Police officer was seriously injured Friday afternoon after getting into a physical fight with a suspected shoplifter near 24th Street and Baseline Road.
    • The suspect was detained nearby and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries; he is expected to face multiple charges once released from medical care.
    • The suspect's identity and specific charges have not yet been released.

PHOENIX - An officer was seriously hurt after a man began to fight with them after allegedly shoplifting in South Phoenix.

What we know:

Around 3:47 p.m. on March 13, an officer off-duty approached a man that was shoplifting near 24th Street and Baseline Road.

"The man would not comply to commands and began to fight with the officer before running from the scene," Phoenix Police said. 

The man was detained nearby, and taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Meanwhile, the officer was also taken to a hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Police said that once the man is released from care, he will be booked on charges related to the incident. 

What we don't know:

The exact charges the suspect faces, along with his identity, are unknown as the investigation remains ongoing. 

Map of the incident location.

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetySouth PhoenixNews