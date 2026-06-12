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Former cop convicted of manslaughter; Pentagon releases UFO files | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 12, 2026 6:10 PM MST
Published June 12, 2026 6:10 PM MST
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From a former Prescott police officer being found guilty of manslaughter for a shooting stemming back to 2024, to the Pentagon releasing its third batch of UFO files, here are tonight's top stories. 

1. Former Arizona cop convicted of manslaughter

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Former Prescott cop convicted of manslaughter in 2024 fatal shooting
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Former Prescott cop convicted of manslaughter in 2024 fatal shooting

A jury found former Prescott police officer Brian Sutton guilty of manslaughter in the 2024 shooting of Daniel Leslie. An independent state probe found Leslie was completely unarmed.

2. UFO files released by the Pentagon

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Third batch of UFO files released by Pentagon
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Third batch of UFO files released by Pentagon

A third batch of declassified UFO files were released by the Pentagon Friday. The latest such release in the Trump administration's new wave of public disclosure of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP).

3. Texas shooting kills 1, injures 10 others

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Midland mass shooting leaves 1 Dead, 10 injured; Suspect confirmed dead
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Midland mass shooting leaves 1 Dead, 10 injured; Suspect confirmed dead

A Midland city employee was identified Saturday as the person killed in a mass shooting that wounded 10 others before the gunman was later found dead, according to city officials.

4. Could a flesh-eating fly make its way to Arizona?

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New World screwworm outbreak: Arizona takes steps to prevent flesh-eating fly
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New World screwworm outbreak: Arizona takes steps to prevent flesh-eating fly

Arizona is establishing import bans and fly traps to protect livestock as a flesh-eating fly outbreak emerges in Texas and New Mexico.

5. Soccer fans show out in Phoenix for World Cup watch parties

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Arizona soccer fans celebrate FIFA World Cup kickoff ahead of Team USA match
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Arizona soccer fans celebrate FIFA World Cup kickoff ahead of Team USA match

Local fans gathered to watch the opening matches of the FIFA World Cup. The tournament brings diverse cultures together for five weeks of celebration.

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