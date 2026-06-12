Former cop convicted of manslaughter; Pentagon releases UFO files | Nightly Roundup

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From a former Prescott police officer being found guilty of manslaughter for a shooting stemming back to 2024, to the Pentagon releasing its third batch of UFO files, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Former Arizona cop convicted of manslaughter

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2. UFO files released by the Pentagon

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3. Texas shooting kills 1, injures 10 others

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4. Could a flesh-eating fly make its way to Arizona?

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5. Soccer fans show out in Phoenix for World Cup watch parties