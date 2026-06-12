Phoenix couple indicted after allegedly plundering 25+ hardware stores

The Brief A Phoenix man and his girlfriend are charged with dozens of felony counts following an alleged months-long retail theft ring targeting more than two dozen home improvement stores across Maricopa County. Authorities say they tied Daniel Crouse to the theft of more than $30,000 in power tools and luxury goods from 17 Home Depot locations, eight Lowe's stores, a Shopper Supply and a Dillard's. Stephanie Bandin allegedly used her vehicle to block police cars during Crouse's arrest and was later linked to the thefts via surveillance footage showing her stealing tools.



A Phoenix man and his girlfriend are charged with dozens of felony counts following a massive, months-long retail theft ring that targeted more than two dozen home improvement stores across Maricopa County, prosecutors announced on Friday.

What we know:

Daniel Crouse, 33, was indicted on 28 felony counts after allegedly stealing more than $30,000 worth of power tools and luxury goods between March and May.

Daniel Crouse (Maricopa County)

His girlfriend, 38-year-old Stephanie Bandin, was also indicted after she allegedly used her car to block police officers during Crouse's arrest, according to Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

By the numbers:

According to investigators, Crouse systematically targeted major retail chains throughout the Valley over a three-month span. Authorities tied Crouse to a staggering list of thefts, which included:

17 Home Depot locations

8 Lowe’s stores

1 Shopper Supply store

Dig deeper:

In addition to the power tool heist, Chandler detectives identified Crouse on surveillance video allegedly stealing a luxury purse from a Dillard’s department store in Chandler.

In total, the stolen merchandise resulted in losses exceeding $30,000 for local businesses.

The getaway attempt

The crime spree reportedly came to an end when Chandler Police tracked Crouse down. However, the arrest quickly turned chaotic.

Stephanie Bandin (Maricopa County)

When officers moved in to take Crouse into custody, Bandin allegedly used her own vehicle to physically block police cars – but the interference failed, and police arrested both suspects.

Following a deeper investigation, police discovered surveillance footage that allegedly showed Bandin also participating in the retail theft ring, caught on camera stealing power tools from a local Home Depot.

The charges

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has secured formal indictments against both suspects.

Daniel Crouse faces:

1 count of felony theft

27 counts of felony organized retail theft

Stephanie Bandin faces:

1 count of felony organized retail theft

1 count of felony first-degree hindering prosecution

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

What's next:

The defendants pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday, according to court records. Separate trials are slated for October and November.