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Arizona summer: How high temperatures can damage your car

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Severe Weather
Updated July 27, 2026 5:17 PM MST Published July 27, 2026 4:18 PM MST
How the Arizona heat can affect your vehicle
How the Arizona heat can affect your vehicle

How the Arizona heat can affect your vehicle

Extreme summer temperatures push vehicles to their limits in Phoenix, leading to dead batteries, tire blowouts, and overheating. FOX 10's Megan Spector reports.

The Brief

    • Extreme summer heat in Phoenix pushes vehicle components to their limits.
    • Common vehicle issues during summer include dead batteries, malfunctioning air conditioning systems, overheating engines, and tire blowouts.
    • Mechanics advise drivers to perform preventative maintenance and address minor vehicle abnormalities immediately to avoid major roadside breakdowns.

PHOENIX - As extreme summer heat continues to grip Phoenix, staying safe on the roads means keeping a close eye on your vehicle.

"Your car is working just as hard as you are. If you work outside, it’s hot, you don’t want to work outside. Your car feels the same way," said Kirk Templin, shop manager at 3A Automotive.

Why you should care:

Every summer, triple-digit heat pushes cars to their limits, which drives business at repair shops.

"A lot of dead batteries coming through. Coolant overheating issues or AC complaints. AC is not blowing as cool as it should. A big one is tow-ins because they let the vehicle overheat too long," Templin said.

The shop manager at 3A Automotive says extreme heat acts like an instant stress test for a vehicle, which can turn small issues into major roadside breakdowns.

"A lot of times those little issues become bigger problems," Templin said.

Dig deeper:

Whether it is a failing battery or fluctuating tire pressure, extreme temperatures directly impact how a vehicle runs on the road.

"Batteries only have about a two-year lifespan in Arizona and it just cuts the total life of the battery down so people go to get in their car after the groceries, and it doesn't start," Templin said.

"For every 10 degrees, it’s about a pound gets added to the tire so most of the time in the summertime you’re dealing with tires that are actually a little over inflated from the heat. But there are instances where if your tires aren’t properly inflated and they are running low, that’s when a lot of blow outs can happen," Templin added.

What you can do:

Mechanics say preventative care is the best defense against a summer breakdown.

"Don’t ignore something out of the normal. If you notice it’s running warmer, even if you notice your AC is blowing a little warmer than it normally will, it’s easier to take care of it early than later," Templin said.

That means getting a vehicle checked before being stranded on the side of the road.

"The biggest thing is preventative maintenance. That’s how it keeps you out of the mayhem of having your car break down," Templin said.

Mechanics at 3A Automotive say drivers should take their car in right away if any warning lights pop up on the dashboard.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Kirk Templin with 3A Automotive.

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