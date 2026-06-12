'Call 911': Teens on e-bike injured in Phoenix crash after reportedly running stop sign

The Brief Two teenage boys riding a single motorized bike were hospitalized following a collision with an SUV at a Phoenix intersection. Police report that the 13-year-old and 14-year-old riders ran a stop sign without helmets before crashing into the vehicle. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene after the crash and showed no signs of impairment to responding officers.



New details have emerged regarding a Phoenix crash involving two teenagers on a mini-motorized bike. Police say the teens ran a stop sign before hitting an SUV.

A neighbor who saw it all unfold recounted the chaotic scene.

What they're saying:

"It was quick. I mean literally the woman, she was coming this way, and she was driving, and I could see that they weren’t going to stop," said witness Daryl Gough.

Gough, a Phoenix neighbor, described the moment police say two teenage boys riding together on the same motorized bike hit the SUV.

"They just slammed right into her and it was loud. The side of her car was dented good, so they hit her pretty hard," Gough said.

The crash happened Thursday night at Longview and Weldon avenues, near 12th Street and Indian School Road.

"The woman got out of her car and I could hear her freaking out. She’s like oh my god, oh my god, oh my god. So I got over there, told her to just ‘call 911, call 911,’" Gough said.

Police report that based on the damage to the SUV, they believe the teenagers on the motorized bike ran the stop sign at the intersection and rode into the SUV. Neighbors who witnessed the crash say that is exactly what happened.

"The kids did run the stop sign. They hit her on the side of her car," Gough said.

Two teens were badly hurt after a witness says they crashed into a car while riding mini-motorized bike on the night of June 11, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Dig deeper:

Several neighbors reported that they repeatedly see the same group of teens riding motorized bikes through the area.

"I’ve talked to them before. They are always zooming through the neighborhood, you know. And I’ve even mentioned to them before, my wife works from home, and she sees them go through the stop sign often. I don’t care if they ride around here, that stuff doesn’t bother me. They’re kids, have fun. But I’ve told them before, you’ve got to stop at the stop signs," Gough said.

Police say the teens, who are just 13 and 14 years old, were not wearing helmets.

"I think if they were wearing helmets, they would have been a lot better off," Gough said.

Both teens were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The SUV driver stayed on the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

Map of the area where the crash happened