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Arizona soccer fans celebrate FIFA World Cup kickoff ahead of Team USA match

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
FIFA World Cup
Published June 12, 2026 5:38 PM MST
Published June 12, 2026 5:38 PM MST
World Cup fever hits Tempe
World Cup fever hits Tempe

World Cup fever hits Tempe

Soccer enthusiasts from various backgrounds are enjoying the World Cup atmosphere in Tempe. Fans share their pride as the global tournament begins. FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz has the details.

The Brief

    • Soccer fans throughout the Valley are celebrating the start of the FIFA World Cup.
    • Local residents gathered to watch Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina end their match in a draw.
    • Team USA faces Paraguay tonight with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Soccer fans are heading out Friday evening to catch the match between the USA and Paraguay, which starts at 6 p.m. But things kicked off at noon between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina, which ended in a draw.

What they're saying:

People become soccer fans for all different reasons.

"We’re here to support our Bosnian team," said Mirsad Hatic and Frankie, soccer fans from Bosnia watching the match at Ojos Locos Cantina.

"My family's from Ecuador, so catching any game I can," said Miguel Abad, a soccer fan watching Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at Tempe Eats Food Hall.

But for a little over five weeks, the FIFA World Cup will bring them together.

"It’s like every four years, it’s not every year," said Elyse, an 11-year-old soccer player watching the match at Tempe Eats.

Hatic and his friend Frankie immigrated to the U.S. in the 1990s.

"We emigrated from Bosnia. I immigrated in 1997," Hatic said.

Related

How to watch the 2026 World Cup
article

How to watch the 2026 World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11, marking the start of a historic 48-team tournament. Fans can catch the action live as FOX and FOX Sports broadcast all 104 matches.

Dig deeper:

They say their native country’s match up against Canada on Friday brought out a lot of pride.

"It means a lot, you know, it means a lot. You know, people get to see kind of where, you know, where we came from and stuff like that, and see our flag, our name out there," Hatic said.

Elyse likes seeing how the pros do it on the big screen.

"It's fun that I'm playing soccer at the same time that they are," Elyse said.

Abad, who grew up playing the sport, noted no matter who is on the field, he is enjoying the atmosphere and seeing the sport being celebrated so largely here in the U.S.

"It's pretty special to see all these cultures come together," Abad said. "It's definitely grown a lot. And now that it's on our own turf, really validating."

Tempe Eats is giving specials and discounts to anyone sporting their favorite team’s jersey, so be sure to represent if you come out to one of their free viewing parties.

(Related) Tombstone Brewing hosts World Cup fans
(Related) Tombstone Brewing hosts World Cup fans

(Related) Tombstone Brewing hosts World Cup fans

The Phoenix chapter of the American Outlaws is hosting their official World Cup watch parties at Tombstone Brewing. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean is there for all the soccer fun.

The Source

  • FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz reported on this story by interviewing soccer fans Mirsad Hatic, Frankie and Elyse.

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