New World screwworm outbreak: Arizona takes steps to prevent flesh-eating fly

The Brief At least seven cases of the flesh-eating New World screwworm fly have been confirmed in Texas and New Mexico across six cattle and one goat. Arizona has no confirmed cases of the pest so far, but officials are establishing barriers, including import bans, fly traps, and rancher collaboration. Senator Mark Kelly and others sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture demanding further federal action to prevent widespread damage.



States like Arizona are scrambling to set up new protections to keep a flesh-eating fly from entering the state.

There are at least seven confirmed cases of the New World screwworm in the United States. So far, the pest has been found in Texas and New Mexico, making it only one state away.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JUNE 5: A poster with information on the New World Screwworm is displayed during a press conference with government officials at the Texas Division of Emergency Management State Operations Center on June 5, 2026 in Austin, Texas. The Expand

What we know:

There are no confirmed cases in Arizona so far. However, the state is setting up barriers like cutting off imports from infected areas, setting up fly traps to detect and track the pest, and is working with hunters and ranchers to keep an eye on livestock.

The flesh-eating fly known as the New World screwworm is sending shivers through the cattle industry. The outbreak has now reached Texas and New Mexico with seven confirmed cases, consisting of six cattle and one goat, after being eradicated in the 1960s.

But in Arizona, there is no sign of the screwworm yet.

Dig deeper:

It is a fly that lays eggs in the wounds of warm-blooded animals. The infestation can be fatal if left untreated and could raise beef prices if things get out of hand.

The best defense is to send in sterile male flies. Local industry members believe the state can handle the threat based on historical precedents.

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Big picture view:

Other states are setting up their own rules to keep the screwworm away. Florida, for instance, is banning rescue dogs from Texas and Mexico. Meanwhile,

Senator Mark Kelly and others sent a letter to the United States Department of Agriculture demanding they do more before real damage is done.

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