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New World screwworm outbreak: Arizona takes steps to prevent flesh-eating fly

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Health
Published June 12, 2026 4:14 PM MST
Published June 12, 2026 4:14 PM MST
Flesh-eating fly nears Arizona border
Flesh-eating fly nears Arizona border

Flesh-eating fly nears Arizona border

At least seven cases of the flesh-eating New World screwworm fly have been confirmed in Texas and New Mexico across six cattle and one goat. FOX 10's Brian Webb has more on how Arizona is preparing for a potential outbreak.

The Brief

    • At least seven cases of the flesh-eating New World screwworm fly have been confirmed in Texas and New Mexico across six cattle and one goat.
    • Arizona has no confirmed cases of the pest so far, but officials are establishing barriers, including import bans, fly traps, and rancher collaboration.
    • Senator Mark Kelly and others sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture demanding further federal action to prevent widespread damage.

PHOENIX - States like Arizona are scrambling to set up new protections to keep a flesh-eating fly from entering the state.

There are at least seven confirmed cases of the New World screwworm in the United States. So far, the pest has been found in Texas and New Mexico, making it only one state away.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JUNE 5: A poster with information on the New World Screwworm is displayed during a press conference with government officials at the Texas Division of Emergency Management State Operations Center on June 5, 2026 in Austin, Texas. The

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What we know:

There are no confirmed cases in Arizona so far. However, the state is setting up barriers like cutting off imports from infected areas, setting up fly traps to detect and track the pest, and is working with hunters and ranchers to keep an eye on livestock.

The flesh-eating fly known as the New World screwworm is sending shivers through the cattle industry. The outbreak has now reached Texas and New Mexico with seven confirmed cases, consisting of six cattle and one goat, after being eradicated in the 1960s.

But in Arizona, there is no sign of the screwworm yet.

New World screwworm flesh-eating fly detected in Texas calf
New World screwworm flesh-eating fly detected in Texas calf

New World screwworm flesh-eating fly detected in Texas calf

A flesh-eating fly known as the New World screwworm has been detected in a 3-week-old calf in La Pryor, Texas, marking its return after being eradicated in the U.S. in the 1960s. FOX 10's Brian Webb has the details.

Dig deeper:

It is a fly that lays eggs in the wounds of warm-blooded animals. The infestation can be fatal if left untreated and could raise beef prices if things get out of hand.

The best defense is to send in sterile male flies. Local industry members believe the state can handle the threat based on historical precedents.

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Big picture view:

Other states are setting up their own rules to keep the screwworm away. Florida, for instance, is banning rescue dogs from Texas and Mexico. Meanwhile,

Senator Mark Kelly and others sent a letter to the United States Department of Agriculture demanding they do more before real damage is done.

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The Source

  • Information in this report was gathered from Dr. Ryan Wolker, the Arizona Department of Agriculture, Tim Petersen, and Senator Mark Kelly.

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