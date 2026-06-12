Arizona elementary school teacher accused of child molestation

The Brief The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office arrested 31-year-old Chester Cox, a Cottonwood elementary school teacher and youth coach, on multiple child sexual abuse charges. The investigation began after an 18-year-old male's mother reported to a deputy at her church that her son was molested when he was 11 or 12 years old. Investigators determined the alleged abuse occurred at a private residence, and the victim was not a student at the school where Cox teaches.



A 31-year-old elementary school teacher and community youth coach has been arrested on multiple child sexual abuse charges following an investigation into allegations dating back several years, authorities said on Friday.

What we know:

Chester Cox, of Cottonwood, was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center on three counts of sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of molesting a child. He is currently being held without bond.

The backstory:

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office launched an extensive investigation after the mother of an 18-year-old male approached a deputy at her church. She disclosed that her son had been molested by an adult man when the victim was about 11 years old.

Detectives conducted a days-long investigation, establishing probable cause and identifying Cox as the suspect.

Chester Cox (Yavapai County)

Dig deeper:

Cox has lived in Cottonwood for about nine years and has been employed as a teacher at Dr. Daniel Bright Elementary School for about seven of those years, investigators said. Before moving to Arizona, he lived in Missouri.

Sheriff's officials noted that the alleged abuse did not occur on school grounds, but rather at a private residence. Furthermore, the victim was never enrolled at the school where Cox teaches, and Cox did not meet the victim through his employment there. Cox also serves as a youth coach within the community.

What they're saying:

YCSO described crimes against children as "devastating offenses" that leave lasting impacts on survivors and their families, praising the bravery of the victim and his mother for coming forward to report the abuse.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Authorities urge anyone with additional information related to this case, the suspect or any other incidents involving child sexual abuse to contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.