Suspect dead in north Phoenix shooting after skipping child sex crimes verdict

The Brief Police shot and killed 56-year-old James Glenn at a north Phoenix intersection after he pointed a handgun at officers. A jury had found Glenn guilty of 15 counts of child sex crimes hours before the shooting, but he failed to appear in court. Glenn cut off his GPS tracker before the verdict, leading officers to track him down and pin his vehicle.



Phoenix police released new details on a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Officers shot and killed 56-year-old James Glenn at a north Phoenix intersection Thursday night, June 11.

What we know:

Just hours before the shooting, a jury found him guilty of multiple child sex crimes. But when he did not show up to court, officers went looking for him.

Inside a Maricopa County courtroom June 11, a jury was ready to deliver a verdict against Glenn.

"Mr. Glenn is not present," the judge said.

But he never showed up.

"His monitor was still at home and was not moving ... I would like to ask for a warrant at this time, Judge," a prosecutor said.

Moments later, the court learned Glenn had cut off his GPS tracker. The judge issued a bench warrant and the jury proceeded without him, reading aloud guilty verdicts on all 15 counts, including sexual conduct with a minor.

Due to the guilty verdicts, the judge ruled him non-bondable, making him a fugitive.

Dig deeper:

Deadly shooting in north Phoenix

Just before 6 p.m., Glenn was spotted driving. A K-9 officer used a grappler to bring Glenn's SUV to a stop near 23rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road, while another officer used his cruiser to pin the driver's door shut.

Police say while still seated inside, Glenn raised a handgun and pointed it at the officers. That is when two officers fired their weapons, striking and killing him at the scene. No officers were hurt.

Related article

Map of the area where the incident happened