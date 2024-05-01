This Arizona town is one of the 'Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.'

An East Valley town has been named among the best places to live in the United States, according to new rankings.

Livability recently released its list of the "Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.," and Gilbert tops the list for Arizona.

The website has been compiling the list for more than a decade to help people discover the "most livable cities" in the country based on "nearly 100 data points and an algorithm that takes into account measures of a city's economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health."

Each city is given a LivScore, which is essentially a grade based on the data points.

Liveability gave Gilbert a score of 779.

Why Gilbert was named one of the best places to live

The town got high marks for its economy, job market and schools.

The website also noted the town's abundance of trails, as well as its number of events that draw in tourists.

"If you enjoy the great outdoors, Gilbert, Arizona, may be the perfect place for you. Boasting more than 300 days of sunshine each year, Gilbert is the perfect place to get outside and soak up the sun," the website said.

