Sky Harbor travelers remark on possible Southwest Airlines ticketing, boarding changes

Southwest Airlines is considering a major change to its ticketing and boarding processes, but it could come at a higher cost to passengers.

Travelers at Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport gave a mixed response to the news. Some people love the Southwest process as it’s very different from other airlines, and others want it to change.

The question is, at what cost?

"It’s like the great race of who can get to A. Let’s wait, let's just set my alarm for midnight. Got to really get in there and just got to check in, like, ‘Oh, darn it, I got a B. I was hoping for an A,’" said Joseph Beasley, a Southwest passenger.

It sounds like he's talking about a report card, but what he’s really talking about is the Southwest boarding process.

Passengers are boarded based on how quickly they check in, starting 24 hours before take-off. There's an option to pay for the A group.

For frequent travelers like Justin Frame, some are used to that process.

"I like it because it's efficient, and it's fast, and it's predictable," he said.

When traveling as a family of six, like the Beasley family, it’s a different story.

"I just find a seat with my mom and dad and just sit down there for the ride," said Elizabeth Beasley.

That’s not always the case when flying Southwest.

"It's stressful, I think for everyone, because we don't ever know if we're going to be together," Kristin Beasley said.

Southwest Airlines CEO Robert Jordan says any changes must generate new revenue and can't slow down flights.

The change would allow passengers who want a seat up front to pay for it, while also allowing large parties to secure their seats together in advance.

"And make sure that all of the kids are with an adult, and they don't have to sit by other strangers on the plane," Kristin said.

Some travelers like it the way it is, and fly Southwest for that very reason.

"I love the Southwest system. I think it makes everything flow smoother and I think all airlines should adapt their system," Jerry Burkholder said.

Southwest is the only airline in the U.S. that allows passengers to check two free bags. Most passengers are hoping that doesn’t change.