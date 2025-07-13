Lake Pleasant offers cool escape from Arizona's heat

The Brief Arizonans are flocking to Lake Pleasant to escape triple-digit summer temperatures. Popular attractions include H2 Whoa, a large floating waterslide, and the new Woah Island inflatable obstacle course. Booking online in advance is recommended to ensure a spot due to high demand on hot days, especially on weekends.



With summer in full swing and triple-digit temperatures here to stay, many Arizonans are heading to the lake to beat the heat.

"I just think it's a great way to beat the heat," said Brexton Clubb, manager of Pleasant Harbor Water Park. "It's definitely an adrenaline rush coming here on a weekend or weekday, it's a lot of fun."

What they're saying:

When it's over 100 degrees outside, nothing feels better than a dip in the lake.

"It's like 110 out here and the water just feels so nice," one visitor said. "It's not cold at all."

Another visitor added, "It's amazing getting in the water. It can get really hot, and you'll be sweating, so getting in is a breath of fresh air."

Lake Pleasant is a popular spot for boating, paddleboarding, and other water sports. One of the most popular attractions on the lake is H2 Whoa, a massive floating waterslide.

"Pretty fun, people get scared when they're up there," said Ryan McCaughey. "I think the biggest one is the best one, sends you the highest."

New this year is Woah Island, an inflatable obstacle course on the water.

"The waterpark area is always so much fun to come to, whether with family or friends," said Hailey Goss. "You can run around, flip off the top, climb up on the rock wall, we flip on all the time, the swing is also a lot of fun."

Alison Pedersen agreed, "I just love getting out there. The swing is probably my favorite part, jumping off of the floaties."

To ensure a spot and avoid long waits, it's recommended to book early.

"When it is hot outside, we do tend to get pretty busy," Clubb said. "If you'd like to come out here, I would recommend our website first to make a reservation there. On the weekends, it's usually pretty booked out for each waterslide session, usually 30 people on the slide."

Map of the Pleasant Harbor Waterpark area