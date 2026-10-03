Parking lot fight turns deadly in Phoenix as police hunt down suspected killer at his home

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The Brief A 34-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night after a verbal argument in a commercial parking lot near 39th and Grand avenues in Phoenix. Investigators used Automated License Plate Reader technology to identify the suspect's fleeing vehicle and track him directly to his home. Police arrested 47-year-old Spencer Vidal and booked him into jail on one count of second-degree murder.



A 47-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly shooting and killing a man after an argument outside a Phoenix strip mall late Friday night, according to police.

What we know:

Officers arrested Spencer Vidal at his home after Automated License Plate Reader technology helped investigators track down his getaway vehicle shortly after the fatal shooting near 39th and Grand avenues, per the Phoenix Police Department.

Spencer Vidal (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 3900 block of West Grand Avenue. When they arrived, police found a 34-year-old man lying in a commercial parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. First responders with the Phoenix Fire Department pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

What they're saying:

Investigators say the victim and Vidal got into a verbal argument before the shooting. Vidal allegedly opened fire and sped away from the scene before officers arrived.

Detectives say they used license plate reader cameras in the area to capture key information about Vidal's car as he fled, allowing officers to find his home and take him into custody. Vidal was booked into the Maricopa County jail on one count of second-degree murder and one felony count of possessing a firearm by a prohibited person. The investigation remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the victim pending family notification.

Map of where the homicide occurred: