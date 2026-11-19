The Brief Police are warning against the social media "Urbex" trend, which involves trespassing in abandoned or restricted buildings. Tempe Police recently arrested two groups of juveniles and adults who snuck into a high-rise under construction. Phoenix police also arrested three suspects for burglaries linked to the trend at the former Echo Canyon School campus.



"Urbex" stands for urban exploration, a trend of exploring abandoned, hidden, or restricted structures, with many explorers now posting their adventures to social media.

However, those posts have prompted a warning from police.

Big picture view:

Social media videos offer a glimpse into the world of urbex, showing explorers venturing inside abandoned buildings and capturing what is left behind on camera.

It is a trend that could come with serious consequences.

In body-camera video released by the Tempe Police Department, an officer announces over a loudspeaker, "Outstanding suspects inside the construction site. This is the Tempe Police department. Come to the fence line with your hands up, open, and empty. We know you’re inside."

Local perspective:

Tempe Police say they recently caught two groups sneaking inside a high-rise under construction. Officers had to deploy drones to search the building before making arrests.

"We ended up finding a group of juveniles, so kids that are under 18, and another group that was 18 and older, so all of them were in this building, and they were trespassing," said Officer Jessica Ells with the Tempe Police Department.

Trespassing is a misdemeanor that can carry jail time, and if any property is damaged, suspects can also face criminal damage charges.

"If you see a trespassing sign, if it tells you not to go into a location, that is trespassing. That’s going to be illegal. Another thing to think about is do you have to cross a barrier to get there. Are you jumping a fence? Are you crawling through a fence? Are you some sort of barrier that’s preventing you from being there? If it is, it’s likely going to be illegal," Ells said.

Last month, Phoenix police arrested three suspects, including two teens, for burglaries at the former Echo Canyon School campus. Police linked those break-ins to the "urbex" trend, estimating $281,000 in stolen equipment and damage.

Why you should care:

Beyond the legal trouble, police warn that unfinished or abandoned buildings are unpredictable and dangerous.

"We don’t know what hazards are in there, wiring, unstable floors, heights that are not secure," Ells said.

What you can do:

Tempe Police are encouraging parents to talk to their kids about the legal and physical dangers of these activities.

For property owners, police advise making sure properties are fenced off with the proper signage.