Murder suspect arrested after DNA links him to cousin's death, Surprise PD says

The Brief Five months after 53-year-old Sean Hernandez was found dead in a Surprise front yard, police arrested his 27-year-old cousin, Nathan Sobarzo, and accused him of second-degree murder following DNA evidence that linked Sobarzo to the death. Sobarzo, who lived at the home where the victim was found, was initially taken into custody on unrelated robbery charges at the time of the incident and was arrested for the murder immediately after his brief release from jail.



The cousin of a man who was found dead in the front yard of a Surprise home in June was arrested five months later.

What we know:

Sean Hernandez, 53, was found dead in front of a home near Bell and Dysart roads on June 11, the police department said.

"At the time of the incident, detectives took 27-year-old Nathan Sobarzo into custody on unrelated robbery charges as the investigation continued. During their investigation, detectives learned that Sobarzo lived at the home and was the cousin of the victim, Sean Hernandez," investigators said in a Nov. 13 news release.

Investigators said earlier this month, DNA results from the state crime lab linked Sobarzo to Hernandez's death. On Nov. 13, Sobarzo was arrested by Surprise Police officers following his brief release from jail on unrelated charges.

"He has since been booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges related to Mr. Hernandez’s death," Surprise Police said.

Sobarzo is accused of second-degree murder.

Map of the area where the incident happened

What they're saying:

"This arrest is the result of diligent, coordinated police work and strong community partnerships," said Surprise Chief of Police Evan Becher. "Through service, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to justice, the Surprise Police Department remains focused on bringing closure to victims and ensuring the safety of our community."

What we don't know:

Surprise Police didn't say what type of injuries Hernandez had.