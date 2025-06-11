Death investigation underway in Surprise: PD
SURPRISE, Ariz. - Surprise Police officials say a death investigation has prompted a road closure in one neighborhood.
What we know:
In a brief statement, police said the investigation, which is taking place in the area of Cottonwood and Nash Streets, is focused on a single home.
As a result of the investigation, police say Cottonwood Street is closed between Nash and Hollyhock Streets.
What we don't know:
Surprise Police have yet to release any information on what happened.