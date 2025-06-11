Death investigation underway in Surprise: PD

The Brief A death investigation is underway at a Surprise neighborhood. The investigation is taking place near Cottonwood and Nash Streets, and involves a single home.



Surprise Police officials say a death investigation has prompted a road closure in one neighborhood.

What we know:

In a brief statement, police said the investigation, which is taking place in the area of Cottonwood and Nash Streets, is focused on a single home.

As a result of the investigation, police say Cottonwood Street is closed between Nash and Hollyhock Streets.

What we don't know:

Surprise Police have yet to release any information on what happened.

Map of the area