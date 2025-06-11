Expand / Collapse search
Death investigation underway in Surprise: PD

Published  June 11, 2025 8:36am MST
Surprise
The Brief

    • A death investigation is underway at a Surprise neighborhood.
    • The investigation is taking place near Cottonwood and Nash Streets, and involves a single home.

SURPRISE, Ariz. - Surprise Police officials say a death investigation has prompted a road closure in one neighborhood.

What we know:

In a brief statement, police said the investigation, which is taking place in the area of Cottonwood and Nash Streets, is focused on a single home.

As a result of the investigation, police say Cottonwood Street is closed between Nash and Hollyhock Streets.

What we don't know:

Surprise Police have yet to release any information on what happened.

Map of the area

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement issued by the Surprise Police Department.

