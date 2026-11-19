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The Brief U.S. Marshals arrested a 17-year-old in Mesa on Nov. 12 in connection with a shooting in Connecticut. The September shooting left another juvenile in critical condition. Authorities have not released the suspect's name, and the teen currently awaits extradition to Connecticut.



U.S. Marshals say a teen in Arizona has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on the other side of the country.

What we know:

According to a statement released on Nov. 18, the 17-year-old was arrested in Mesa on Nov. 12 by a Marshals task force.

What we don't know:

The U.S. Marshals did not identify the teen by name.

Dig deeper:

Per the statement, the arrest was made in connection with a shooting in Connecticut that left another juvenile seriously injured. The shooting, according to Marshals, happened following an argument between the suspect and a victim.

According to a report by Connecticut television station WFSB, the shooting happened on the morning of Sept. 11 in front of a New Haven church, and police there said at the time the victim appears to know the attacker, and that the shooting also appears to be targeted.

The victim, according to WFSB's report, was shot in the head, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

What's next:

Officials with the U.S. Marshals say the suspect awaits extradition to Connecticut.