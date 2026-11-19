Seen on TV: November 19
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Christmas at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
- 7575 E. Princess Dr.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85255
- https://www.christmasattheprincess.com/
Village Health Clubs & Spas
Drake’s Hollywood
- 3828 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- www.drakeshollywood.com
Arizona Science Center
- 600 E. Washington St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://www.azscience.org/
Miracle Mile Deli
- 4433 N. 16th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85016
- www.miraclemiledeli.com