The Brief A 2-year-old girl named Vella Campillo is safe and back with her family after going missing for about seven hours near Eloy. Roughly 75 law enforcement officers and volunteers searched the Silver Bell Estates neighborhood before citizen Jay Stewart found her hiding in a bush two miles from home. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office recognized Stewart with a plaque and named him an honorary search and rescue posse member.



A 2-year-old girl is safe and back with her family after going missing for hours near Eloy Tuesday night, and the man who found her is being called a hero.

The backstory:

It was a very emotional day for everyone.

Two-year-old girl, Vella Campillo, went missing around the Silver Bell Estates neighborhood outside Eloy around 5 p.m. on Nov. 17. About seven hours later, a man named Jay Stewart found her.

‘Worst day of our entire lives’

Video captured the moment 2-year-old Vella Campillo was found.

"The happiest mom ever because it was definitely the worst day of our entire lives," said Deanna Fritz, Vella’s mother.

Her parents, Joseph Campillo and Deanna Fritz, said she was playing with her siblings when she ran off while under the care of another family member.

"Through barbed wire and everything, just with the flashlight, just looking, walking all the way back, not knowing where I’m at, but yeah, it was scary," said Joseph Campillo, Vella’s father.

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A massive search:

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said they had about 75 law enforcement officers from various agencies also looking along with volunteers.

"To find that little scared child, the way she popped out of that bush, I’ll never forget it as long as I live," Jay Stewart said.

Stewart is the man who found Vella.

"I’ve never wanted to find something so bad in my life, or somebody to find her, anybody to find her," Stewart said.

Stewart said he searched for hours.

"I was standing about right here, and I was looking here because I was thinking maybe she would tuck in because it was cold," Stewart said.

'She wouldn’t let go':

Pinal County Sheriff Ross Teeple explained the challenges of the search.

"Very remote areas like this can get extremely cold very fast, and she’s a small body producing very little heat, so the drones with the heat signatures could not pick up anything," Sheriff Teeple said.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Vella was found about two miles away from her home around 12:15 a.m.

"She came out of this bush right behind this gentleman. She was literally … see how this is flattened. She was literally sitting right there, and she stood up," Stewart said. "But she looked good. She wasn’t skinned up. She wasn’t really … she just looked like she had been in the desert, a little bit of that type of dirt."

Joseph Campillo and Deanna Fritz thank the community and hero Jay Stewart after their 2-year-old daughter Vella was found safe following a massive overnight search.

Stewart said she wasn’t talking much. He called 911 and stayed with her until deputies arrived.

"When he tried to take her away, she wouldn’t let go. She had really bonded with me, and I was shocked. I’ve never experienced anything like that before," Stewart said.

What's next:

Paramedics took Vella to the hospital to get checked out, and she is now back with her family.

"We’re beyond blessed for the man that found her, and, of course, everybody else that came out to help search for her and show her all the love," Fritz said.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office recognized Stewart with a plaque for being an outstanding citizen and named him an honorary search and rescue posse member.

"We were all doing it for the same reason. We loved her and wanted her back. She may not be our child, but she could be," Stewart said.