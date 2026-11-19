The Brief A Buckeye family is searching for answers after a flying wooden board smashed through a driver's windshield on Interstate 10, causing serious injuries. The 35-year-old victim, DJ, has undergone three surgeries for broken bones in his head and hands, has his jaw wired shut and remains on a ventilator. The family hired a private investigator and is asking witnesses who saw the white pickup truck near Highway 85 on Nov. 10 to come forward.



A Buckeye family is searching for answers after a scary incident on Interstate 10.

A flying wooden board smashed through a windshield, sending the driver to the hospital with serious injuries, and now, the search is on for the driver who was hauling the lumber when it happened.

Pictures show the shocking damage after plywood pierced a windshield on Interstate 10, sending 35-year-old DJ into multiple surgeries as his family searches for answers.

The backstory:

It happened on Nov. 10 around 1:20 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 10 near milepost 112, just west of SR 85, in Buckeye. A driver was heading eastbound when, all of a sudden, a big piece of wood smashed through the windshield and right into his head.

It highlights a problem that's all too common in Arizona: how dangerous highway driving can be.

A giant piece of plywood punched a hole through the pickup truck's windshield with sharp nails sticking out and hit Lisa Hughes' son square in the face.

What they're saying:

"Emotional. Trying to be strong. It’s very emotional, you know. It is hard," said Lisa Hughes, the victim's mother.

Pictures show DJ in the hospital. He has had three surgeries to fix several broken bones in his head and hands. His jaw is wired shut, and he is also still on a ventilator. An X-ray shows all the damage that was done.

"He’s hanging in there. He’s a tough boy. He had three surgeries so far. He’s going to have a fourth one next week," Hughes said.

His family said a Department of Public Safety trooper was nearby and probably saved his life, but the truck carrying the lumber was long gone. It coincidentally looks a lot like DJ's truck, a white pickup.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Pictures show the shocking damage after plywood pierced a windshield on Interstate 10, sending 35-year-old DJ into multiple surgeries as his family searches for answers.

By the numbers:

DPS records show more than 600 drivers were stopped for unsecured loads in 2023 alone. More than 32 people were killed on Arizona highways because of unsecured loads from 2018 to 2022.

Dig deeper:

"He’ll be in the hospital for another, probably two weeks, and then rehab. He has to go for his hand, and then, you know, walking again because he’s been lying down, so you know, in bed for so long," Hughes said.

DJ's family is in the hauling business themselves, so they understand things happen. They are not sure if it was an unsecured load or an honest accident, but either way, they want answers.

"I just want to know if the guy knew what he did. He didn’t secure his load. Maybe it was secure, maybe he can show us proof. I just need to know, you know, to help my son, why he's lying there fighting," Hughes said.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone who saw a white pickup hauling wood or lumber on eastbound Interstate 10 near Buckeye that afternoon to come forward.

They are also seeking anyone who has a dashcam or other video of that stretch of highway between about 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., or anyone who knows of a lumber or building-material load that came up short that day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arizona Department of Public Safety at 602-223-2000 and reference incident I26069459, or email mark@sphinxinvestigations.com.

There is also a GoFundMe page to help pay for DJ's medical bills.

Map of the area where the incident happened