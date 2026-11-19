The Brief Recovery efforts are ongoing nearly three weeks after floodwaters swept through Yavapai County. Flooding damaged nearly 370 homes, with 24 destroyed and over 100 more with major damage. Yavapai County will host a flood recovery update from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Phillip England Center in Camp Verde on Friday, Nov. 20.



Nearly three weeks after floodwaters swept through the Verde Valley, recovery efforts are continuing as state and federal officials assess the damage and residents work to rebuild.

Local perspective:

Yavapai County said state and federal officials have been surveying damage this week. The assessment is a key step toward a potential federal disaster declaration.

For Camp Verde resident Cassie Buchanan, the flooding changed everything.

"I’m here because I have no home anymore," Buchanan said.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, Buchanan and her family had to be rescued by swift-water teams as floodwaters rushed through their home.

"Life just flipped upside down immediately," she said.

Buchanan and her husband are now staying at her father’s property, which was also damaged by the flooding. They are also helping care for her father, who is in hospice.

"Thank God we had flood insurance, but now we’re waiting. It’s like, how long do we have to wait, and when can we start?" Buchanan said.

RELATED: Volunteers sought for Camp Verde flood cleanup

By the numbers:

Yavapai County reports the flooding damaged nearly 370 homes. Of those, 24 were destroyed and more than 100 sustained major damage.

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Community comes together:

While residents wait for recovery assistance, neighbors are stepping up to help. In Cottonwood, the Verde Valley Fairgrounds have become a resource hub for flood victims.

Bailey Chavez, a Clarkdale resident and Cottonwood native, has been working daily to coordinate volunteers and connect residents with supplies.

"We realized very quickly people would walk in, and we would greet them, ‘Hi, how can we help you? We’re so excited you’re here. What do you need?’ And they would just start crying," Chavez said.

In the weeks following the flooding, the Cottonwood Fairgrounds became a central distribution hub for donated supplies.

Smaller collection sites, including local businesses and the Cornville Command Center, have also gathered donations throughout the Verde Valley. Over the next week, supplies from Cornville will be transported to the fairgrounds, where they will be organized and distributed to flood survivors.

Nearly 370 homes were damaged in Yavapai County floods weeks ago. Neighbors are stepping up to provide a resource hub for the community.

"We started creating checklists to help people gather their thoughts in one place. We created a mobile distribution system and a way for people to have personal shoppers with them because it’s very emotional," Chavez said.

The center opened just days after the flooding and expects to remain operational through the holidays, or as long as there is a need. Available supplies include food, water, appliances, clothing, and other necessities.

Personal protective equipment including gloves and masks are also available for residents still cleaning out flood-damaged homes.

"We are supporting the entire Verde Valley and Sedona area. Those are our neighbors, and we just don’t want the rest of Arizona to forget about us," Chavez said.

What you can do:

The Verde Valley Fairgrounds Resource Hub, located at 800 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Flood survivors are encouraged to take the supplies they need, as often as needed.

What's next:

Yavapai County will host a flood recovery update from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Phillip England Center in Camp Verde on Friday, Nov. 20.

The county said important updates, available resources, and next steps for recovery will be discussed.

Organizations such as United Way of Yavapai County, the American Red Cross, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and APS are expected to be in attendance.