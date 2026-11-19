From a family's search for answers after a plywood crashes through a truck's windshield to the possibility of snow for parts of Arizona, here are your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Thursday, November 19, 2026.

1. Family seek answers wooden board injured driver on the I-10

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2. Flooding impacts Eastern and Western U.S. cities

3. East Valley stabbing under investigation

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4. Scottsdale PD urge caution following decoy sting

5. Cooler weekend expected for the Valley