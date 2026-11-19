PHOENIX - From a family's search for answers after a plywood crashes through a truck's windshield to the possibility of snow for parts of Arizona, here are your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Thursday, November 19, 2026.
1. Family seek answers wooden board injured driver on the I-10
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A giant piece of plywood with protruding nails struck a driver in the face on Interstate 10 west of Buckeye, prompting a public search for the truck driver involved in the Nov. 10 crash.
2. Flooding impacts Eastern and Western U.S. cities
3. East Valley stabbing under investigation
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A woman is expected to survive after being stabbed on Nov. 19 at a home near McQueen and Warner Roads. It's unknown if any suspects are in custody.
4. Scottsdale PD urge caution following decoy sting
5. Cooler weekend expected for the Valley
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Scattered rain and light snow move across northern Arizona through Friday, bringing gusty winds and a temperature drop. Phoenix stays dry with overnight lows reaching the 40s by Saturday.