The Brief Arizona State University researchers are conducting the "Guac and Grow" study to examine how daily avocado consumption affects infant development. The study involves 150 babies split into two groups, with half eating avocado daily and half eating little to no avocado. Researchers are tracking weight, length, cognitive outcomes, and gut microbiome health using diaper samples.



Move over mashed bananas and baby cereal, there’s another food making its way onto the menu for some of Arizona’s youngest eaters: avocados!

What they're saying:

"Avocados are good for you, they’re packed with dietary fiber and minerals, and they have really healthy fats, good for brain development, gut health and overall wellbeing," ASU Nutrition Professor Corrie Whisner explained.

Arizona State University is conducting a study called "Guac and Grow," examining whether feeding babies avocados every day could improve their gut health and early development.

"We’re running the ‘Guac and Grow’ study. We feed 6-month-old infants either avocado every single day or no avocado to see if regular exposure to avocado is going to help infants grow a stronger microbiome and their cognitive outcomes," Whisner said.

Over a six-month period, Arizona State University researchers are monitoring how healthy fats and dietary fiber from avocados support early infant development.

Dig deeper:

The study includes 150 babies, split into two groups. Half are given avocado daily while the other half go without it as a part of the study. Researchers are tracking their growth and development, even taking a closer look at what’s inside their diapers.

"We first ask parents to give us a dirty diaper to assess the gut microbiome. We can look at microbes in the fecal sample from that and for growth we measure weight and length," Whisner said.

What's next:

Researchers hope the results will show whether this simple addition to a baby’s diet could have benefits that last well beyond the high chair.

"We expect their microbiome will be more populated by healthy microbes because we’re feeding all these healthy fibers. And as far as the cognitive side, we expect babies will be performing at higher levels on developmental scales," Whisner said.