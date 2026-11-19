The Brief Scattered rain and high elevation snow showers move across northern Arizona through Friday before exiting early Saturday morning. Rain totals remain below 0.5 inches and snow accumulations stay minimal, while Phoenix and the lower deserts remain dry. A passing cold front brings a wind advisory to Mohave County and drops Phoenix overnight temperatures into the 40s by Saturday morning.



The next storm system begins to impact parts of Arizona today.

Today and Tomorrow:

Scattered rain and high elevation snow showers moved into Mohave County on Thursday morning. The showers will slowly progress eastward through today and into tonight. The scattered showers will continue to progress across the northern edge of the state through Friday and will exit Arizona entirely by early Saturday morning.

Those showers will be patchy and light. Rain accumulations are low, around 0.1 inches to 0.25 inches for portions of northern Arizona. Highest totals with any heavier showers would still remain below 0.5 inches. Snow totals will be minimal as well. Snow amounts around 1 to 3 inches are forecast for Jacob Lake. Some snow may mix over Flagstaff, but anything that falls will melt quickly. The San Francisco Peaks and the White Mountains may also see some low snow totals around 1 inch. Phoenix and the lower deserts will remain dry.

As the storm system passes north of Arizona on Friday, a cold front will drag through the state. This will bring another dip to temperatures and gusty winds. In fact, there is a wind advisory through Thursday and Thursday night for Mohave County. Gusts will reach 25 to 35 mph in Flagstaff on Thursday and 30 to 40 mph on Friday. Phoenix may turn just a touch breezy by Friday.

This Weekend:

Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-70s in Phoenix on Thursday and fall back to the low 70s on Friday. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 40s by Saturday morning in Phoenix.

Next Week:

Temperatures look beautiful next week, too. Highs remain in the upper 60s to low 70s this weekend, and continue in the low 70s next week as well. It will be sunny and dry the next several days.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Leave prepared before heading north

After recent snowfall in the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.

Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:

Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.

Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.

Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.

Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."

ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:

Warm clothing and blankets

A fully charged mobile phone and charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Drinking water

Healthy snacks

First-aid kit and necessary medications

Ice scraper

Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction

Small folding shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Plastic bags or containers for sanitation

Road map(s)

ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Get plenty of rest

Plan your route in advance and notify someone about your route, destination and arrival time

Take frequent breaks from driving

Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times

Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1.

Ensure your wipers, window defroster, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work

Change your motor oil to a winter grade

For electric or hybrid vehicles, be sure the battery has sufficient voltage and the connection cables are tight

Get more safety tips at https://azdot.gov/KnowSnow

For Flagstaff area snow-play locations, see FlagstaffArizona.org's Winter Recreation Map or call 844-256-SNOW.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Watch live: FOX Weather