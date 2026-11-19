The Brief U.S. Marshals arrested 19-year-old Damarius Montgomery at Tempe Marketplace on Nov. 13 in connection to a fatal Milwaukee shooting. Authorities say 18-year-old Bryan Jamison was shot in an alley on Sept. 26, 2025, during a suspected ruse to steal his firearm. Montgomery is accused of first-degree reckless homicide and attempted armed robbery. He awaits extradition to Wisconsin.



A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Wisconsin has been arrested in the East Valley.

The backstory:

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Damarius Montgomery, 19, was arrested at Tempe Marketplace on Nov. 13, in connection to the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Bryan Jamison. Authorities say Jamison was shot in a Milwaukee alley on Sept. 26 2025, and later died at a hospital.

MORE: Wisconsin's Most Wanted: 2 suspects sought in fatal alleyway shooting

Dig deeper:

The U.S. Marshals Service says Jamison "was led to believe" he was part of a group that planned to rob a drug dealer.

"Prosecutors allege the plan was a ruse to steal Jamison's firearm," the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

Authorities say Montgomery was located in Mesa on Nov. 13 before being arrested later the same day at Tempe Marketplace.

What they're saying:

"Bryan Jamison was 18 years old when he was killed," said U.S. Marshal Van Bayless for the District of Arizona. "Our partners in Wisconsin developed the lead that brought this investigation to Arizona, and our task force acted on it. This arrest is a step toward getting answers for Bryan’s family and allowing the case to move forward in Milwaukee."

What's next:

Montgomery is accused of first-degree reckless homicide and attempted armed robbery. He was booked into Maricopa County jail pending extradition to Wisconsin.

Map of Tempe Marketplace: