The Brief A woman is in the hospital following a stabbing on Nov. 19 in Gilbert. Police say the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries following the stabbing near McQueen and Warner Roads. It's unknown what led up to the stabbing or if any suspects are in custody.



A woman is in the hospital following a stabbing early Thursday morning in a Gilbert neighborhood.

What we know:

Just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 19, Gilbert police say they were called to a home near McQueen and Warner Roads for reports of a stabbing.

Once at the home, officers found an injured woman. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman is expected to survive after being stabbed on Nov. 19 at a home near McQueen and Warner Roads. (KSAZ-TV)

What we don't know:

It's unknown what led up to the stabbing, or if any suspects are in custody.

What's next:

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Map of where the stabbing happened: