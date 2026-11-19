Woman stabbed in Gilbert neighborhood
GILBERT, Ariz. - A woman is in the hospital following a stabbing early Thursday morning in a Gilbert neighborhood.
What we know:
Just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 19, Gilbert police say they were called to a home near McQueen and Warner Roads for reports of a stabbing.
Once at the home, officers found an injured woman. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A woman is expected to survive after being stabbed on Nov. 19 at a home near McQueen and Warner Roads. (KSAZ-TV)
What we don't know:
It's unknown what led up to the stabbing, or if any suspects are in custody.
What's next:
Detectives are investigating the incident.
Map of where the stabbing happened:
The Source: The Gilbert Police Department