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10-year-old girl hurt in Casa Grande shooting: PD

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 15, 2026 2:46 PM MST
Published September 15, 2026 2:46 PM MST

The Brief

    • A 10-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder in Casa Grande, according to police.
    • The shooting happened on the night of Sept. 14.
    • Police are looking for four people who they believe may have information on the shooting.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Police in a community south of the Valley say they are investigating a shooting that left a 10-year-old girl with injuries.

What we know:

Per a statement posted to Casa Grande Police's social media, officers were called to the area of Casa Grande Avenue and McMurray Boulevard at around 7:00 p.m. on Sept. 14.

"Responding Patrol Officers located a crime scene on Casa Grande Avenue, in front of the Casa Grande Union High School District Office," read a portion of the statement. "Shortly afterward, Officers responded to a nearby convenience store for a report of a 10-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder."

Police said the child was taken to Banner Casa Grande Medical Center, where she was treated and later released.

"Detectives believe these two incidents are related," police wrote.

Dig deeper:

Casa Grande Police have released two videos "in an effort to identify four individuals who may have information related to this shooting."

"One video shows a male riding a motorized dirt bike. The second video shows two males and one female walking in the area. All four individuals are considered persons of interest in this investigation," officials wrote.

(Courtesy: Casa Grande Police Department)

What you can do:

Police say anyone with credible information, or those who know the people seen in those two videos should call Casa Grande Police. 

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Casa Grande Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyCasa GrandeNews