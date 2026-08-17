Seen on TV: August 17
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Monday, August 17, 2026
Chula Seafood Downtown Phoenix
- 455 N. 3rd St., Suite 1180
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- www.chulaseafood.com
Smiling Moose Sandwich Grill
- 2765 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85257
- https://www.smilingmoosedeli.com/
Tempe Salvation Army Food Drop-off
- 2621 S. Rural Rd.
- Tempe, AZ 85282
- Tempe.SalvationArmy.org
Cavender's Boot City
- Locations in Gilbert and Tempe
- https://www.cavenders.com
Postino
- 5144 N. Central Ave.
- Phoenix AZ 85012
- www.postino.com
ASU Counseling Training Center