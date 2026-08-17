Seen on TV: August 17

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Monday, August 17, 2026

Chula Seafood Downtown Phoenix

455 N. 3rd St., Suite 1180

Phoenix, AZ 85004

www.chulaseafood.com

Smiling Moose Sandwich Grill

2765 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85257

https://www.smilingmoosedeli.com/

Tempe Salvation Army Food Drop-off

2621 S. Rural Rd.

Tempe, AZ 85282

Tempe.SalvationArmy.org

Cavender's Boot City

Locations in Gilbert and Tempe

https://www.cavenders.com

Postino

5144 N. Central Ave.

Phoenix AZ 85012

www.postino.com

ASU Counseling Training Center

Live-streamed video