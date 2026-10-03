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San Tan Valley road death; Mesa flight emergency; lethal injection controversy | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published October 3, 2026 6:06 PM MST
Published October 3, 2026 6:06 PM MST

PHOENIX - From a fatal turn in the teen found severely injured on a San Tan Valley road, to an emergency airport landing, and a deadly parking lot fight, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Saturday, October 3, 2026.

1. Teen hit by vehicle dies from injuries in San Tan Valley

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16-year-old boy dies after being found seriously injured on San Tan Valley road
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16-year-old boy dies after being found seriously injured on San Tan Valley road

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Thursday night crash on Murray Grey Drive in San Tan Valley that left a 16-year-old boy dead after he was airlifted to a hospital.

2. Trending on YouTube: Arizona's history of botched executions resurfaces after Tennessee lethal injection of Christa Pike fails

3. Small plane crash-lands in Mesa

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Small plane crash-lands at Mesa-Gateway Airport after landing gear issue
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Small plane crash-lands at Mesa-Gateway Airport after landing gear issue

Both occupants walked away uninjured after a Piper Seminole aircraft made a gear-up landing in Mesa on Saturday.

4. Do you know anything? Phoenix Police search for hit-and-run driver after man is found severely injured in roadway

5. Driver shot dead in Phoenix garage crash

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Phoenix driver shot dead behind wheel, suspect caught in nearby apartment
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Phoenix driver shot dead behind wheel, suspect caught in nearby apartment

A man was shot dead inside his car before crashing into a garage in West Phoenix. Police arrested the suspected gunman hiding in a nearby apartment.

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