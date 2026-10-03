San Tan Valley road death; Mesa flight emergency; lethal injection controversy | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a fatal turn in the teen found severely injured on a San Tan Valley road, to an emergency airport landing, and a deadly parking lot fight, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Saturday, October 3, 2026.
1. Teen hit by vehicle dies from injuries in San Tan Valley
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The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Thursday night crash on Murray Grey Drive in San Tan Valley that left a 16-year-old boy dead after he was airlifted to a hospital.
2. Trending on YouTube: Arizona's history of botched executions resurfaces after Tennessee lethal injection of Christa Pike fails
3. Small plane crash-lands in Mesa
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Both occupants walked away uninjured after a Piper Seminole aircraft made a gear-up landing in Mesa on Saturday.
4. Do you know anything? Phoenix Police search for hit-and-run driver after man is found severely injured in roadway
5. Driver shot dead in Phoenix garage crash
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A man was shot dead inside his car before crashing into a garage in West Phoenix. Police arrested the suspected gunman hiding in a nearby apartment.