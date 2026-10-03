San Tan Valley road death; Mesa flight emergency; lethal injection controversy | Nightly Roundup

From a fatal turn in the teen found severely injured on a San Tan Valley road, to an emergency airport landing, and a deadly parking lot fight, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Saturday, October 3, 2026.

1. Teen hit by vehicle dies from injuries in San Tan Valley

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2. Trending on YouTube: Arizona's history of botched executions resurfaces after Tennessee lethal injection of Christa Pike fails

3. Small plane crash-lands in Mesa

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4. Do you know anything? Phoenix Police search for hit-and-run driver after man is found severely injured in roadway

5. Driver shot dead in Phoenix garage crash