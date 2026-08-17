K9s found 176lbs of drugs during 2 separate traffic stops: DPS
PHOENIX - Officials with DPS say two drivers have been booked into jail, after DPS K9 units managed to find drugs during two separate traffic stops.
What we know:
Per a statement released on Aug. 17, the two traffic stops happened on Aug. 13.
The first traffic stop happened during the morning hours, when officials say a trooper stopped the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu along a section of Interstate 8 in southern Arizona for what they described as "a civil traffic violation."
"During the stop, the trooper observed several indicators of criminal activity," read a portion of DPS' statement. 'A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed multiple cellophane-wrapped packages hidden inside. Further investigation uncovered approximately 150 pounds of methamphetamine concealed throughout the car."
On the same afternoon, DPS officials say a trooper in the Holbrook area stopped the driver of a Chevrolet Traverse on Interstate 40.
"Indications of criminal activity were observed during the stop, and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a suitcase in the trunk," DPS wrote. "An AZDPS drug detection canine alerted to the suitcase, and troopers found approximately 26 pounds of cocaine inside."
What they're saying:
DPS officials say both drivers were booked into jail on charges that include possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale.
"AZDPS Canine District troopers remain vigilant in their efforts to keep dangerous drugs out of Arizona’s communities," officials wrote.
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).