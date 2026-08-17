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K9s found 176lbs of drugs during 2 separate traffic stops: DPS

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 17, 2026 11:51 AM MST
Published August 17, 2026 11:51 AM MST
article

The Brief

    • Two drivers have been arrested after two traffic stops resulted in drug finds, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
    • One of the stops happened along Interstate 8, while the other happened along Interstate 40.
    • A total of 176lbs of drugs were found during the two traffic stops, DPS officials say.

PHOENIX - Officials with DPS say two drivers have been booked into jail, after DPS K9 units managed to find drugs during two separate traffic stops.

What we know:

Per a statement released on Aug. 17, the two traffic stops happened on Aug. 13.

The first traffic stop happened during the morning hours, when officials say a trooper stopped the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu along a section of Interstate 8 in southern Arizona for what they described as "a civil traffic violation."

"During the stop, the trooper observed several indicators of criminal activity," read a portion of DPS' statement. 'A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed multiple cellophane-wrapped packages hidden inside. Further investigation uncovered approximately 150 pounds of methamphetamine concealed throughout the car."

On the same afternoon, DPS officials say a trooper in the Holbrook area stopped the driver of a Chevrolet Traverse on Interstate 40.

"Indications of criminal activity were observed during the stop, and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a suitcase in the trunk," DPS wrote. "An AZDPS drug detection canine alerted to the suitcase, and troopers found approximately 26 pounds of cocaine inside."

What they're saying:

DPS officials say both drivers were booked into jail on charges that include possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale.

"AZDPS Canine District troopers remain vigilant in their efforts to keep dangerous drugs out of Arizona’s communities," officials wrote.

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS). 

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