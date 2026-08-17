K9s found 176lbs of drugs during 2 separate traffic stops: DPS

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The Brief Two drivers have been arrested after two traffic stops resulted in drug finds, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. One of the stops happened along Interstate 8, while the other happened along Interstate 40. A total of 176lbs of drugs were found during the two traffic stops, DPS officials say.



Officials with DPS say two drivers have been booked into jail, after DPS K9 units managed to find drugs during two separate traffic stops.

What we know:

Per a statement released on Aug. 17, the two traffic stops happened on Aug. 13.

The first traffic stop happened during the morning hours, when officials say a trooper stopped the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu along a section of Interstate 8 in southern Arizona for what they described as "a civil traffic violation."

"During the stop, the trooper observed several indicators of criminal activity," read a portion of DPS' statement. 'A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed multiple cellophane-wrapped packages hidden inside. Further investigation uncovered approximately 150 pounds of methamphetamine concealed throughout the car."

On the same afternoon, DPS officials say a trooper in the Holbrook area stopped the driver of a Chevrolet Traverse on Interstate 40.

"Indications of criminal activity were observed during the stop, and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a suitcase in the trunk," DPS wrote. "An AZDPS drug detection canine alerted to the suitcase, and troopers found approximately 26 pounds of cocaine inside."

What they're saying:

DPS officials say both drivers were booked into jail on charges that include possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale.

"AZDPS Canine District troopers remain vigilant in their efforts to keep dangerous drugs out of Arizona’s communities," officials wrote.