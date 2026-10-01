Court throws out prison sentence over AI video; shot Arizona salesman speaks out | Nightly Roundup

AI video results in manslaughter re-sentencing in Arizona; man shot in the back in Scottsdale says he may never walk again; and more - here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Thursday, October 1, 2026.

1. Man to be re-sentenced for manslaughter due to AI video

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2. Major SNAP changes now in effect

3. Salesman shot in the back says he may never walk again

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4. Gotta catch 'em all?

5. State probe results in group home nurses going unpaid