Expand / Collapse search

Court throws out prison sentence over AI video; shot Arizona salesman speaks out | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published October 1, 2026 6:44 PM MST
Published October 1, 2026 6:44 PM MST

PHOENIX - AI video results in manslaughter re-sentencing in Arizona; man shot in the back in Scottsdale says he may never walk again; and more - here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Thursday, October 1, 2026.

1. Man to be re-sentenced for manslaughter due to AI video

Featured

Arizona manslaughter sentencing vacated due to use of AI 'victim impact statement'
article

Arizona manslaughter sentencing vacated due to use of AI 'victim impact statement'

An appeals court judge in Arizona has vacated a prison sentence for manslaughter, saying that the use of an AI video representation of the victim as his 'victim impact statement' during sentencing was prejudicial.

2. Major SNAP changes now in effect

3. Salesman shot in the back says he may never walk again

Featured

Arizona salesman shot in the back by 80-year-old man speaks out
article

Arizona salesman shot in the back by 80-year-old man speaks out

A 21-year-old window cleaner shares his story after being shot by an elderly homeowner in a gated community in September.

4. Gotta catch 'em all?

5. State probe results in group home nurses going unpaid

Featured

Group home nurses go unpaid for weeks amid state investigation of AZ provider
article

Group home nurses go unpaid for weeks amid state investigation of AZ provider

Legend DDD employees say they have been locked out of payroll apps and remain unpaid for weeks while state agencies investigate the provider.

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews