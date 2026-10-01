Mesa hot van death: Family prepares lawsuit after heat ruled cause of death

The Brief A family is seeking justice after a 36-year-old man with special needs died inside a facility van in Mesa. Now that heat has been ruled the official cause of death, an attorney representing the family prepares to file a wrongful death lawsuit. The victim was reportedly left inside the vehicle for nine hours while outside temperatures reached 106 degrees.



A family is searching for justice following the death of a loved one with special needs who was found dead inside a care facility vehicle in Mesa.

What we know:

The medical examiner report officially ruled heat as the cause of death for 36-year-old Lorenzo Lopez. Now the attorney representing his family will be filing a wrongful death lawsuit.

"The family is horrified that this happened to Lorenzo. The community is horrified this happened to Lorenzo," said Kurt Maahs, an attorney representing the Lopez family. "It's tragic and completely preventable."

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The backstory:

Lopez was found dead on June 4 inside a van outside Pathways for Life, a Mesa care facility serving adults with developmental disabilities.

"He was left in the vehicle from 8:30 a.m. until after 5:30 p.m. when the ambient temperatures outside reached 106 degrees, which means inside a vehicle, those temperatures would be 20 to 30 degrees higher," Maahs said.

‘A grave error’

What they're saying:

Lopez was an autistic, developmentally disabled adult. According to the medical examiner's report, Lopez could buckle his seatbelt, but could not open the vehicle doors. The report also reveals a critical detail from police.

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"At 8:30 a.m. he was signed into the facility by some employee of Pathways. Obviously that's a grave error," Maahs said.

Now, the family’s attorney is preparing to file a wrongful death suit once all relevant evidence is gathered.

"We need all the information so we can make sure that we hold everyone that is responsible, accountable. Obviously, we already know about Pathways. But we need to know the names of the individuals, we need to know the names of any other entity or party involved," Maahs said. "We want to make sure that Pathways, and every other type of care facility, takes note of this and says this can't happen again."

FOX 10 reached out to Pathways for Life and the attorney representing the facility, but did not hear back Thursday.

Map of where Lopez's body was found in a hot van: