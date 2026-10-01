Preston Lord case: Talyn Vigil stays out on bond following court appearance

The Brief Talyn Vigil remains free on a $1 million bond despite facing his third alleged release violation since being charged in the beating death of Preston Lord. A judge stopped court proceedings to request additional evidence proving a release violation occurred before deciding whether to revoke bond. The prosecutor's second petition to revoke his release follows Vigil's recent arrests for alleged drag racing in Tempe, driving violations in Gilbert, and breaking a protection order.



One of the defendants in the Preston Lord case remains free on bond after a conference hearing yielded no definitive ruling.

What we know:

Talyn Vigil has been arrested three times for alleged release violations following the beating death of Preston Lord three years ago. However, none of those alleged violations have landed him behind bars so far.

Three times Vigil has been accused of violating his release orders. Many people following this case, including Preston Lord's family in court, anticipated that he would finally be locked up. That outcome didn't happen—at least not yet.

In court, the judge acknowledged receiving the state's second petition to revoke the defendant's release. Facing his third release violation since Lord's death, Vigil saw his hearing paused when the judge insisted on more information to demonstrate that a violation actually occurred.

Talyn Vigil remains free on $1 million bond after a judge halted a release revocation hearing, leaving Preston Lord's family waiting for a future court decision.

Addressing the court, the judge stated, "If everybody's agreeing that a violation of release conditions occurred, then I suppose I don't need an evidentiary hearing. If that's not the positions of the parties, then I think the state has a burden to demonstrate that a violation occurred."

Vigil appeared in court following an arrest for alleged speeding and reckless driving while allegedly drag racing on a motorcycle in Tempe. That incident follows a separate driving arrest in Gilbert and a prior violation of a protection order.

READ MORE: Preston Lord murder suspect Talyn Vigil arrested again

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Dig deeper:

Benjamin Taylor, an attorney in Arizona not connected to the case, weighed in on the judicial approach.

"This is a high-profile case, so the Judge is treading lightly both for the victim and the defendant to make sure that both sides get justice. The judge is not gonna make any hasty decisions," Taylor said.

Preston Lord's family members left the courtroom disappointed and declined to participate in interviews.

Vigil's bond is set at $1 million, putting significant financial stakes on the outcome alongside concerns over potential appealable issues.

"If you revoke the defendant's bond and put him back into custody, that makes it harder for the defense attorney to defend them because he can't communicate with them as easily as he would, which could then become an appealable issue," Taylor explained. "And what judges always don't want is appealable issues."

While Preston Lord's family attended the hearing, they declined interviews and indicated they would release a statement at a later time.

The prosecutor's office chose not to comment on the proceedings, though this marks the second time they have petitioned to have Vigil held in custody.

What's next:

The next court hearing for Vigil is scheduled for October 7. Meanwhile, Jacob Meisner, another defendant charged in the Preston Lord case, is scheduled to appear in court.

READ MORE: Preston Lord honored in downtown Chandler on what would have been his 19th birthday

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