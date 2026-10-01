Sinema’s ex-lover had 'large' knife, threatened to 'take her down' before arrest at Cheesecake Factory: police

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The Brief Former Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's ex-bodyguard Matthew Ammel was re-arrested after bringing a military-style knife to a north Phoenix gun shop. Court records state Ammel threatened to "take down" Sinema, acquire firearms, and kill judges and police officers. Prosecutors warn Ammel poses an escalating danger after allegedly trashing Sinema's Cave Creek home to the tune of $200,000.



The former bodyguard and ex-boyfriend of one-time Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was arrested again on Sept. 30 after authorities say he violated his pretrial release by dropping off a "large, military-style knife" at a gun store — and threatening to kill judges and police officers.

What we know:

Prosecutors with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office filed an emergency motion on Wednesday requesting a judge increase the bond for 39-year-old Matthew Ammel to $100,000 cash-only. The filing comes less than two weeks after Ammel's initial arrest for allegedly causing nearly $200,000 in damage to Sinema's Cave Creek home, when he was given supervised release.

Now, state attorneys are warning that the U.S. Army veteran poses an escalating danger to the public and to Sinema after threatening to "take her down."

According to court records, Pretrial Services was alerted by North Carolina authorities on Tuesday that Ammel was actively trying to acquire guns and tactical gear while making threats against a judge. Later that afternoon, Ammel's court-ordered GPS tracker placed him at a firearm retailer in north Phoenix, where a sheriff's detective learned Ammel had left a large "hunting-style" knife to be engraved.

State prosecutors said in court documents that police have serious safety concerns due to Ammel's "erratic" behavior, "highly skilled" military training and efforts to have "military friends" help him assemble a rifle. Court filings say Ammel prepared for violence by discussing funeral arrangements and making threats against the lives of sitting judges, lawyers and police personnel.

The arrest:

Detectives with the Arizona State Gang Task Force helped lure Ammel out of his hotel room on 24th Street and Camelback Road and asked him to walk across the street to The Cheesecake Factory parking lot, where he was taken into custody on Sept. 29 at 9:45 p.m.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors say Ammel also broke a court protective order shortly after his initial release by getting an acquaintance to reach out to Sinema on his behalf. On top of his Arizona charges, Ammel was already serving unsupervised probation for a prior felony case in North Carolina.

The backstory:

The original criminal charge stems from an Aug. 30 incident where deputies say Ammel entered Sinema’s home while she was away, demanding she post a video to X. When Sinema refused, Ammel allegedly destroyed 22 paintings valued at over $123,000 by throwing them into her backyard pool and shattered expensive alcohol bottles and mirrors throughout the house.

Ammel was initially taken into custody on Sept. 17 after he was discharged from a mental health facility; he was charged with felony aggravated criminal damage domestic violence. The criminal cases follow Sinema’s court filing acknowledging an affair with Ammel in response to an "alienation of affection" lawsuit brought against her in North Carolina by Ammel's wife.

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What's next:

A judge set a $25,000 bond following the knife incident. Ammel will be arraigned on Oct. 7, with a pretrial conference scheduled for Jan. 20, 2027.

Map of where a state task force nabbed Sinema's ex a second time: